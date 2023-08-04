Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan records statement before JIT   

JIT headed by DIG Investigation Imran Kishore.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman’s sisters appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the May 9 attack on Jinnah House and other government properties.

In the JIT headed by DIG Investigation Imran Kishore, Aaleema Khan and Uzma Khan recorded their statements in the investigation of four cases.

According to police sources, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan recorded their statements in the investigation of 4 cases.

Sources say that Uzma Khan gave a statement that she was a participant in the demonstration in front of Jinnah House but not involved in riots and arson in Jinnah House.

Aleema Khan said that she was present in the Zaman park at the time of the vandalism and arson on May 9.

The JIT had summoned the two sisters to get the statement records.

Earlier, Federal Police have also summoned the chairman PTI again on Saturday.

The PTI chief has been asked to be investigated in various cases and decided an extensive investigation to be held tomorrow (Saturday).

Even on Friday, the police had summoned him but he did not appear at Tarnol police station.