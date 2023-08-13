Ali Bakhsh: Only offshore training can help Pakistani boxers achieve Olympic glory

Pakistani boxers need foreign coaching, says Ali Baksh.

Pakistani boxers are currently practicing in Islamabad.

PBF should continue to work with previous world champion boxers, said Baksh.

Advertisement

According to former Asian champion and Pakistani boxing instructor Ali Bakhsh, national boxers must be sent abroad for training in order to be eligible for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“It’s not possible and it will never be possible for any boxer to qualify for the Olympics if they only train at home. There is a need for offshore training for achieving such a milestone,” Ali told The News in a detailed interview.

Pakistani boxers are currently practicing in Islamabad in anticipation of the Asian Games, which will serve as the opening round of the 2024 Paris Olympics. There is no chance to receive international training.

In addition to Sanaullah, Pakistan is sending Zohaib Rasheed, Ibrahim, Qasim, and to the Asian Games.

“In Islamabad’s training Asian Games-bound fighters will not benefit. Yes their sparring partners, who are Pakistan 2 and 3, would benefit,” said Ali, also an IBA three-star coach.

“You need tough boxers to do sparring with and when you face tough attacks and when you are beaten you learn from your mistakes. If you hold camps at home for months it will never improve you so much which could enable you to beat any tough fighter in the international circuit. It would be better if fighters are sent abroad for training before the Asiad. Still, there is time,” Ali said.

Advertisement

“If you lose a chance to qualify for the Paris Olympics via Asian Games then there will be no chance to do so through the two world Qualifiers which are even tougher.

“I remember when we reached India for the 2016 South Asian Games India’s team coach asked me from where we were coming.

“I told him we are coming from Pakistan. He told me that we have come from abroad after undergoing training with the boxers in several countries. You know our result in the India’s South Asian Games was extremely poor.”

He claimed that the best way to restore Pakistan’s former boxing grandeur would be through overseas instruction, frequent trips, and exposure.

“You know former PBF and IBA chief Professor Anwar Chowdhry used to send boxers abroad consistently and that is why those fighters were bringing honours. He himself used to take keen interest, would witness our training, would award cash prizes from his pocket when we used to perform. He himself used to receive us at the airport when we would arrive after pulling off medals in international meets,” Ali said. He said boxing is all about sparring with the tough fighters.

“Only sparring with tough fighters will make you a fighter,” Ali was quick to add.

Advertisement

He stated that it would also be beneficial to have professional fighters spar with amateurs. According to him, the PBF should continue to work with previous world champion boxers and invite them to the camps for a short period of time so they can share their knowledge with the camp’s younger participants.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Olympic Games: Boxing’s future in doubt amid Russian President Amateur boxing delegates reject plan to hold fresh elections for presidency. International...