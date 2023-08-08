Alizeh Shah Delights Fans With Yet Another Entertaining Video

Pakistani television actress Alizeh Shah, known for her boldness and fearlessness in sharing content, continues to maintain her dominant presence on the internet.

Advertisement

Alizeh Shah, often acclaimed as one of Lollywood’s boldest stars, has an unreserved approach to sharing various content, consistently holding her place in the online spotlight. Her blend of spontaneity and innocence captures the attention of social media users.

Renowned for her rebellious demeanour, Alizeh Shah recently released fresh photographs that depict her recording a video using her front camera. The clip showcases Alizeh employing emojis and subsequently striking poses that exude confidence.

Beneath the video, she captioned, “Hating Me Aint Gonna Get You Love.”

Alizeh Shah’s recent projects include appearances in productions like “Taqdeer,” “Mera Dil Mera Dushman,” “Bebasi,” “Chaand Raat Aur Chandni,” and “Taqdeer.” Noteworthy works in her repertoire encompass “Ishq Tamasha,” “Ehd-e-Wafa,” and “Jo Tu Chahay.” In addition to her acting roles, she has participated in several music videos and has engaged in modelling for various brands.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.