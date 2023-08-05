All arrangements finalizes to move Chairman PTI in Adiala Jail

Chairman PTI will be kept in high-security barracks.

ISLAMABAD: Arrangements to shift Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) to Adiala Jail have been completed.

According to sources, Chairman PTI will be kept in high-security barracks and he will not be given A class immediately.

Sources say that Imran Khan will get A or B class on court orders.

Sources said that the chairman PTI will be searched and medically conducted and food prepared in the jail will be provided to him after being shifted to jail.

On the other hand, Chairman PTI Imran Khan Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences(PIMS) for medical check-ups.

The medical examination of the former prime minister has started at PIMS.

Earlier, hearing the Toshakhana case, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar gave the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief and former prime minister a three-year jail sentence and disqualified him for five years for “corrupt practices”, Bol News reported.

The accused deliberately gave false details to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the court said. “Hence, he is sentenced to three years imprisonment under Section 174 of the Election Act,” Judge Humayun Dilawar announced.