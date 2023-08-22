All eight people trapped in Battagram’s chairlift rescued

BATTAGRAM: All eight people have been rescue as Pakistan Army’s most complicated and difficult rescue operation has successfully concluded in Battagram district of Khybver Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) successfully rescued all eight passengers — seven schoolchildren and a teacher — who were dangling mid-air after the wire of a chairlift snapped in Allai Tehsil.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Officer Commander Major General Adil Rehmani commanding the Special Services Group himself led the operation.

All persons trapped in the chairlift have been rescued after several hours and moved to safe places. It said the slinging team of the Special Services Group of the Pakistan Army safely rescued the people trapped in the chairlift at a height of 600 feet.

On the special instructions of the Army Chief, the talented team of Army Aviation and SSG started the rescue operation, the military’s press said.

Later, the slinging team of the Special Services Group of the Pakistan Army and the helicopter of the Pakistan Air Force also became a part of the operation. Helicopters of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force reached the spot on time and started the rescue operation.

The team, with the help of the Pakistan Air Force, local administration, and cable experts, demonstrated their skills by carrying out this unique operation in the history of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Army has always responded to the voice of the people in every testing time and has stood and will continue to stand with the people in every hour of difficulty.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kaakar thanked Allah Almighty for successful conclusion of the rescue operation. He said it was a great teamwork by the military, rescue department, district administration as well as local people.

4 Children have now been rescued from the Cable car at #Battagram, the rescue operation is still ongoing, this is a joint rescue operation conducted by Army aviation and Pak Air Force helicopters @OfficialDGISPR #SSG #ISPR pic.twitter.com/baSy3SlVLw Advertisement — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) August 22, 2023

The moment when the first child was rescued by the Pakistan Armed Forces. The child can be seen wearing a harness and then being led to safety via the helicopter.#PakistanArmy #PakAirForce #PAF@OfficialDGISPR #Battagram #ISPR pic.twitter.com/p1xdl8mGQN — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) August 22, 2023





A makeshift chairlift stuck halfway across a ravine and was hanging by a single cable after the other snapped, leaving eight people stuck inside for more than 15 hours at an elevation of 600 feet.

Two army aviation helicopter attempted to rescue the trapped children but faced immense difficulty due to a strong winds and the risk of the cable snapping.

Before sunset, two school children were rescued with the help of an army helicopter but the operation was suspended due to darkness and the windy weather.

The army later started a ground operation led by SSG’s general officer commanding (GOC) to retrieve the remaining five people on the cable car with alternative means.

Another smaller chairlift with a pulley was hung on the same cable to retrieve the people and deliver food and water to them. The Pakistan Army also brought in a local cable crossings expert for help.

Pakistan Army Aviation and the Pakistan Air Force participated in the rescue operation along with the SSG troops. Local residents also volunteer to participate in the rescue operation despite the darkness.

The rescue mission faced several complications including gusty winds in the area and the risk of the helicopter’s rotor blades further destabilizing the lift.