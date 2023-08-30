Allu Arjun Unveils Luxurious Vanity Van And Home Garden

Allu Arjun is basking in the glory of his recent victory as the Best National Award actor for “Pushpa: The Rise.” Since then, he has been making headlines. Recently, he provided a sneak peek into various aspects of his life, including his daily routine, home, vanity, and the sets of “Pushpa 2.” The film’s makers also unveiled the second look of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, which has garnered significant attention.

The revealed video offers a glimpse into his exquisite residence in Hyderabad, showcasing his array of trophies, workspace, garden, and more. From starting his day with coffee in his lush garden to experiencing the opulent lifestyle within his personalized vanity van, the video provides insights into the superstar’s daily life. He shares his morning routine, strolling through his lush garden, meditating on a sofa, and displaying his swimming pool. Later, he heads to Ramoji Film City for the shooting of “Pushpa 2,” expressing his practice of calling his family and children during lunchtime, referring to them as his universe.

Upon arriving at the set, Allu Arjun receives a grand reception from hundreds of fans. Inside the vanity van, he showcases his “Pushpa” costumes and more. The van, customized in black, features a furnished sofa, television set, bed, and dressing area.

Additionally, the second poster of Allu Arjun from “Pushpa 2: The Rise” is shared by the makers. In this look, the actor embodies a rugged appearance as Pushpa Raj, donning long tresses and a rugged beard, set against the backdrop of a lorry.

“Pushpa 2: The Rule” is being crafted on a larger scale and is anticipated to feature an ensemble cast. Allu Arjun will reprise his iconic role, and his never-seen-before avatar has captivated audiences. A glimpse video released on the actor’s birthday introduced Pushpa Raj and his journey to power in the sequel. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also reprise their roles in the sequel, while reports suggest that Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi will also be part of the cast.

