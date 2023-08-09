Amy Shark Hospitalized, Cancels US Tour Due To Surgery

Australian singer Amy Shark has faced a significant setback as her North American tour has been unexpectedly called off due to her hospitalization for an undisclosed medical condition. She has revealed that she is scheduled for surgery in the upcoming days as part of her treatment. Sharing this news on Instagram, she discussed her recent struggles, describing them as “unpleasant and painful moments.”

She expressed her disappointment over the necessity of cancelling her United States tour dates, admitting to feeling “very sad” about this turn of events.

Initially set to commence on September 6 at Union Stage in Washington D.C., the tour was planned to conclude with a performance at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre on September 26. In a post on the Notes app, she disclosed, “In the past few days, I’ve experienced some highly uncomfortable and painful moments and have just been informed that I require urgent surgery.”

Although she assured her fans that she is “doing well,” the specific details of the surgery have been kept private.

With a heavy heart, the singer of “Adore” conveyed her sincere apologies to her supporters and conveyed her need for a month’s time for recovery.

She wrote, “I will need a month to recover, which means I have to cancel the North American tour next month. I’m feeling so upset right now. I’m truly sorry, but I have to prioritize my health for a month. I hope you can understand, and I promise I will return as soon as I’ve recuperated.”

