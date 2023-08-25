Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur’s Cute Moment at Dream Girl 2 Screening

The film Dream Girl 2, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, has been released in theaters. The previous evening, the film’s creators hosted a special screening, which drew the attendance of several celebrities, including Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vidya Balan, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvarri Wagh, among others. Ananya Panday’s rumored boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur, was also present to support her. Before the screening commenced, Ananya engaged with the paparazzi for photographs. Witness her response as the photographers request her to pose alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

A video circulating on Instagram captures Ananya Panday striking poses with her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. She then posed individually for snapshots, displaying a noticeably cheerful demeanor. Subsequently, the paparazzi asked her to pose with her speculated boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress responded with a smile and blush before proceeding into the theater for the screening.

For the screening event, Ananya Panday opted for a denim-on-denim ensemble, pairing a stylish denim corset top with loose flared denim pants. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur sported a denim shirt layered over a white t-shirt, complemented by black jeans.

Ananya also posed for photographs with her parents, Bhavana and Chunky Panday. In the meantime, Ayushmann Khurrana arrived at the screening accompanied by his wife, Tahira Kashyap, who looked stunning in a white saree. In case you missed it, watch the video below! Directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and many more.

