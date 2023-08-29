Advertisement
ANF foils drug trafficking through drones 

  • ANF spokesman said conducted operation in DHA Lahore.
  • 10 kg of heroin and a drone were recovered from the vehicle.
  • The arrested accused was also wanted in other cases.
LAHORE: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has foiled a drone-based drug smuggling and recovered 10 kg of heroin from the possession of the accused.

The Anti-Narcotics Force, while conducting an operation in Lahore, arrested an operative of a drug smuggling gang through a drone, identified as Fayaz Hussain, the accused is a resident of Lahore.

The ANF spokesman said that on intelligence information, a car was stopped near DHA Lahore. The accused in the car drove away from the spot instead of stopping the vehicle, on which the vehicle was chased and the accused crashed the vehicle on the footpath, after which the accused was arrested on the spot.

On searching the vehicle, 10 kg of heroin and a drone were recovered from the vehicle, while a packet of one kg of heroin was attached to the aerial drone.

According to the spokesman ANF, the arrested accused was also wanted in other cases. During the investigation, the accused confessed to drug smuggling through drones.

