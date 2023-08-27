Antarctica: “Like Living On Another Planet”

The allure of traversing distinct realms through a single doorway has long fueled the dreams of many. Yet, for inhabitants of Antarctica, this fantastical notion is part of their daily reality. In a viral video, an individual capturing life in Antarctica sheds light on an extraordinary occurrence that most can only fathom.

Matty Jordan, stationed at an Antarctic research facility, has unveiled a video titled “What Antarctica Looks Like Outside Today.” The footage captures the striking dichotomy between the frigid exterior and the cozy interior. This glimpse into his routine showcases a world where the icy expanse outside starkly contrasts with the warmth within the station.

Reads the caption of the post, “Although not as typically beautiful as normal, I love days like this. Low, flat light really adds to the eeriness of Antarctica and makes me feel like I’m living on another planet. Sometimes it really feels like I am.”

“No matter what it looks like outside, it’s still special. It is unlikely that we will see the sun today through this cloud. We had some nice auroras last night, which served as a reminder that we are still in winter, despite how bright it is during the day. We have a little bit over 2 weeks left before the aurora season is done. It’ll just be too bright in the evening. Better make the most of it!, he added.

As the video garners attention online, viewers are left to marvel at the unique and surreal experience that life in Antarctica offers—where venturing through a single door can mean transitioning from freezing wilderness to a welcoming haven.

