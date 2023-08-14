Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar takes oath as Caretaker prime minister

President took oath as Caretaker Prime Minister.

Cabinet Division has also issued notification of Kakar.

Outgoing PM was presented with a guard of honor.

ISLAMABAD: Former Senator and founding member of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar took oath as the 8th Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

President Dr. Arif Alvi took oath as Caretaker Prime Minister from Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Speaker Raja Pervez Sharaf, Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, and PTI Senator Shahzad Waseem attended the ceremony.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and other high-ranking officials were also present on the occasion.

Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left the President’s House, before leaving, Shehbaz Sharif was presented with a guard of honor.

Shahbaz Sharif has also been de-notified as the Prime Minister, the notification of which has been issued.

The Cabinet Division has also issued the notification of Anwaar Haq Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister.

According to the notification, after the approval of the President, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has become the Caretaker Prime Minister.

It should be noted that two days ago Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader Raja Riaz had approved the name of Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar as the Caretaker Prime Minister, after which President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi also signed the summary.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has also resigned from the Senate seat to remain neutral as caretaker Prime Minister, which was approved by the Senate Chairman.

Anwar Haq Kakar was born in 1971 in Muslim Bagh, Killa Saifullah ​​Balochistan, he got his primary education from Sun Francis High School, Quetta, after which he joined Cadet College, Kohat, but came back to Quetta after the death of his father.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar went to London for higher education. H also did Masters in Political Science and Sociology from the University of Balochistan.

He joined politics on PML-Q’s ticket for a National Assembly seat in 2008 but later joined the PML-N.

He then served as spokesman of then-Balochistan chief minister Sanaullah Zehri for almost 3 years from 2013-15.

Also Read Senate approves resignation of Caretaker PM Awarul Haq ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday approved resignation of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul...

He was later elected to Senate as an independent candidate in 2018. Soon after, he announced the formation of BAP with the help of Senator Syed Saeed Ahmed Hashmi.