Edition: English
APNS felicitates Murtaza Solangi on his appointment as Minister

Articles
  • The body expressed hope that issues faced by print media.
  • It also believed information minister would play his role.
  • The APNS assured minister of its full cooperation.
ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS)  formally congratulated Murtaza Solangi on his appointment as Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

“On behalf of the office bearers and members of the executive committee of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, I would like to welcome and congratulate you on your appointment as caretaker Minister for Information,” said APNS Secretary General Sarmad Ali in a letter.

The body expressed the hope that the issues faced by the print media would be resolved during Murtaza Solangi’s tenure as minister.

It also believed that the minister would play his role in strengthening the caretaker government’s relation with media.

“I would also like to note with pleasure that a prominent person of media fraternity has been appointed as caretaker Minister for Information and hope that under your stewardship the issues pertaining to the Print Media which are still lying unattended would be addressed,” Sarmad Ali noted.

The APNS assured the minister of its full cooperation and expressed its desire to work with the minister in the interest of the media and the country.

