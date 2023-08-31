Apple iPhone 15 to be lighter, Pro Max to be delayed: Kuo

Apple is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series on September 12, and the latest updates suggest that most of the production hurdles have been successfully overcome.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shed light on the upcoming devices, offering insights into the colours and production schedules.

According to Kuo, the iPhone 15 Pro models will be available in elegant shades of grey, white, black, and blue, catering to the discerning tastes of consumers. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come in a vibrant array of colours, including black, pink, yellow, blue, and green.

While issues with stacked CIS (camera image sensors), panels, and batteries have been addressed, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to arrive slightly later due to project delays.

The stacked CIS problem was resolved by ramping up production capacity, albeit with a potential 15% impact on iPhone 15 and 15 Plus shipments. Battery and frame issues were similarly tackled through increased production efforts.

Apple’s decision to abandon the virtual button design posed challenges in the production of the titanium frame. However, this hurdle has now been overcome, potentially resulting in a lighter device as Apple shifts away from aluminium frames.

The display issue, attributed to supplier shipment ratios, has been resolved. Samsung secured the majority of orders, while BOE had to address a light bleed issue stemming from panel and driver architecture problems.

With these production issues seemingly behind them, Apple enthusiasts can eagerly await the iPhone 15 series, poised to offer both innovation and aesthetic appeal.