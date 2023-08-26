Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Apple iPhone 8 series tax rates cut by FBR for PTA clearance

Articles
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has recently announced a reduction in the tax rates for the iPhone 8 series, which includes both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. This move aims to simplify the process of obtaining PTA approval for these older-generation iPhones, benefiting customers.

The lowered tax rates apply to both passport-based and CNIC-based categories. Here are the updated PTA registration fees for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus:

Passport-based category:

iPhone 8: 38,922 PKR

iPhone 8 Plus: 40,951 PKR

CNIC-based category:

iPhone 8: 48,314 PKR

iPhone 8 Plus: 50,546 PKR

While this reduction is a positive step, it’s important to note that the FBR tax for the iPhone 8 series may still be relatively high, especially considering that these devices are now eight years old.

