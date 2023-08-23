Approx 100,000 people relocated due to flood in Sutlej River

Numerous villages and farmlands were submerged by floods.

Punjab disaster management agency warns flooding in coming days.

Pakistan is still struggling to recover from the devastating floods in 2022.

Advertisement

Approximately 100,000 individuals have been relocated from flooded villages in Punjab, as reported by emergency services on Wednesday.

Numerous villages and a vast expanse of farmland in the central province became submerged when the Sutlej river breached its banks on Sunday.

Emergency responders have been engaged in moving residents and livestock to higher ground in order to ensure their safety.

Farooq Ahmad, spokesperson for the Punjab emergency services, stated, “We have successfully rescued 100,000 people and relocated them to more secure locations.”

Acting Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, pointed out that monsoon rains in India led to the release of excess reservoir water into the Sutlej river, which subsequently caused flooding downstream on the Pakistani side of the border.

Officials on the Indian side were unavailable for immediate comment.

Advertisement

The Punjab disaster management agency issued a warning, indicating that anticipated monsoon rains might intensify the flooding in the upcoming days.

Pakistan continues to grapple with the aftermath of devastating floods that affected almost one-third of the country in 2022, impacting over 33 million people.