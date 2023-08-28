Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney moves to Real Sociedad

Europa League: Real Sociedad and Real Betis in difficulty before quarter-final
Real Sociedad and Real Betis both face difficult tasks. Real Sociedad are...
Kieran Tierney, a left-back for Arsenal, has joined Real Sociedad on a season-long loan, both clubs announced on Sunday.
🆕 There’s a new Txuri Urdin in the family 💙#TierneyTxuriUrdin | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/zbe9cOevW4
— Real Sociedad 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@RealSociedadEN) August 27, 2023
The 26-year-old Scotland international played more than 120 games for Arsenal since moving from Celtic in 2019. Although he started just six of his 27 Premier League games last season, Arsenal finished second to Manchester City.
Tierney was not included in the team for Arsenal’s three league games this season but did make an appearance as a substitute in the Community Shield victory over City earlier this month.
On Saturday, Real Sociedad will welcome Granada at home and Tierney can’t wait for it.
👋 See you on Saturday at the Reale Arena, KT!#TierneyTxuriUrdin | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/OAnSiRkCUS
— Real Sociedad 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@RealSociedadEN) August 27, 2023
Real Sociedad has three points after three La Liga games so far.
