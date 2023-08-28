Arshad Nadeem receives praises from Pakistanis after making his country proud

Arshad Nadeem created history at the World Athletics Championships.

Nadeem achieved a remarkable distance of 87.82 meters on his third attempt.

Nadeem’s victory has been met with widespread praise.

Arshad Nadeem, an exceptional javelin thrower, created history on Sunday by becoming the first Pakistani to secure a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship.

People from various walks of life, including the prime minister and politicians, showered praise on Nadeem for bringing pride to the country.

After recovering from elbow surgery and a knee injury, Arshad Nadeem displayed his best performance of the season by achieving a remarkable distance of 87.82 meters on his third attempt, earning him the silver medal. In the same event, Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champion from India, secured the gold medal by achieving an 88.17-meter throw in the final.

The bronze medal was claimed by Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic, who achieved a distance of 86.67 meters.

Nadeem’s mother expressed her gratitude to the nation and the higher power for their prayers and support, speaking to local media.

“My son will play and bring glory to the country.”

Nadeem’s older brother gushed about the talented athlete, saying that words cannot express the satisfaction of achievement.

“Arshad played after a year due to injury and couldn’t get enough time to train but in the next competitions he will be the winner inshallah.”

‘What a moment of joy for Pakistan’

Arshad Nadeem received praise for his accomplishment from interim prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, who said: “You’ve made the nation happy and proud for your excellent sportsmanship that won you—and the country—a silver medal at the World Athletics championship.”

What a day! What a moment of joy for 🇵🇰 @ArshadOlympian1 You've made the nation happy and proud for your excellent sportsmanship that won you—and the country—a silver medal at the World Athletics championship 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ed6Ty2zscZ — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) August 28, 2023

‘Made Pakistan proud’

Shehbaz Sharif, a former prime minister, praised his accomplishment and claimed that he had made his country proud.

An absolute delight to watch you back in action. You made Pakistan proud 🇵🇰 https://t.co/nwSyD31xqU — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 28, 2023

‘Prize of one million’

The javelin thrower will receive a reward of Rs. 1 million from Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for representing the nation with distinction.

چیئرمین سینیٹ صادق سنجرانی نے انٹرینشل ایتھلیٹ ارشد ندیم کوسلور میڈل جیتنے پر مبارکباد دیتے ہوئے شاندار کامیابی پر ارشد ندیم کے لئے دس لاکھ روپے انعام اپنے جیب سے دینے کا اعلان کیا ہے-چیئرمین سینیٹ صادق سنجرانی انٹرنیشل ایتھلیٹ ارشد ندیم کے گھر جاکر ان کو انعام دیں گے- — Senate of Pakistan (@SenatePakistan) August 27, 2023

‘Our Champion’

Arshad Nadeem was referred to as “our champion” by the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who said that his victory had inspired the entire nation.

Our Champion #ArshadNadeem! Lifted the whole country with Silver Medal. What a moment for all of us! pic.twitter.com/FUqXHMoKUc — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 27, 2023

‘Proud of you’

Arshad Nadeem was also praised by former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez.

Congratulations #ArshadNadeem Proud of u. PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 ZINDABAD pic.twitter.com/3ohUrxp3q1 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 27, 2023

‘Proud moment for Pakistan’

The European Union wrote in their letter of congratulations to the athlete that it is a wonderful occasion for the nation.

