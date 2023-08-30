Ashwin backs Pakistan to perform well in Asia Cup and World Cup

Ashwin has backed Pakistan to perform.

The Pakistani side has received support from Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to perform well in the Asia Cup and World Cup this year.

In Ashwin’s opinion, Pakistan has an outstanding team going into the main competitions.

“If Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan gives consistent performances with the bat in the middle-order, then Pakistan are going to be one hell of a team going into this Asia Cup and World Cup. It will take some beating. Pakistan is an exceptional side,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“It all comes down to their squad depth. Pakistan have always produced extraordinary cricketers. Because of tape ball cricket, they have always had fast bowlers coming through their ranks. Their batting has been special in the late 90s and 2000s. But their exposure to different leagues has been a major reason for their re-emergence in the last 5-6 years. They have PSL. In the recent BBL drafts they were at least 60-70 Pakistan players,” he further added.

The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

However, not all the tournament’s matches will be held in Pakistan due to security concerns raised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), leading to their team’s decision not to play in Pakistan.

Out of the total matches, four will be conducted in Pakistan, while nine, including the final, will be held in Sri Lanka.

The teams are divided into two groups: Group A consists of Pakistan, Nepal, and India, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

Since 2016, the Asia Cup has alternated between the T20 and ODI formats. However, the 2023 edition will be played in the 50-over format to better prepare the teams for the upcoming World Cup in India later this year.

Defending their title from the last edition held in 2018, India enters the tournament as the reigning champions of the 50-over Asia Cup category.

