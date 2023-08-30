Asia Cup 2023 Live score: Pakistan vs. Nepal Live score | Match 1

Articles
Nepal will debut in the 2023 Asia Cup against the hosts Pakistan today at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

The match will begin at 02:30 pm PST at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

Squads

 

Pakistan vs. Nepal Live Score:

 

21:05 (PST)30 Aug

21:02 (PST)30 Aug

21:01 (PST)30 Aug

21:01 (PST)30 Aug

21:01 (PST)30 Aug

21:00 (PST)30 Aug

21:00 (PST)30 Aug

20:29 (PST)30 Aug

20:28 (PST)30 Aug

20:28 (PST)30 Aug

20:27 (PST)30 Aug

20:00 (PST)30 Aug

19:59 (PST)30 Aug

19:15 (PST)30 Aug

18:58 (PST)30 Aug

18:57 (PST)30 Aug

18:57 (PST)30 Aug

18:50 (PST)30 Aug

18:49 (PST)30 Aug

18:32 (PST)30 Aug

18:24 (PST)30 Aug

18:18 (PST)30 Aug

18:17 (PST)30 Aug

18:05 (PST)30 Aug

18:05 (PST)30 Aug

18:04 (PST)30 Aug

14:14 (PST)30 Aug

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first in the first match of the ACC Asia Cup 2023. Scheduled between August 30 and September 17, the Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, due to security concerns, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declined to send their team to Pakistan. As a result, not all Asia Cup matches will occur in Pakistan. Out of the total matches,...

14:50 (PST)30 Aug

15:07 (PST)30 Aug

15:13 (PST)30 Aug

15:32 (PST)30 Aug

15:52 (PST)30 Aug

15:59 (PST)30 Aug

16:18 (PST)30 Aug

16:30 (PST)30 Aug

16:35 (PST)30 Aug

