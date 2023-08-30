Asia Cup 2023 Live score: Pakistan vs. Nepal Live score | Match 1
Nepal will debut in the 2023 Asia Cup against the hosts Pakistan today at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.
The match will begin at 02:30 pm PST at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.
Squads
Pakistan vs. Nepal Live Score:
Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed both scored centuries, while Shadab took 4 wickets as Pakistan outshone Nepal by a margin of 238 runs.
The Men in Green have made a remarkable start in this edition of the Asia Cup 🇵🇰 #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
GAME OVER!
Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs! 🇵🇰#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
No one can stop Shadab when he is bowling in this fashion!
Pakistan are 1 wicket away from a dominating win! #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
Shadab Khan is spinning a new web! 2 in the over 😟
Nepal struggling at 91/8. #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
The Pakistani spinners are on a roll! Gulshan Jha departs.
Nepal 91/7 (21.3 overs) #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
Dipendra Singh Airee is undone by the spin of Nawaz!
Nepal struggling at 90/6. #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
4️⃣th wicket falls as @HarisRauf14 joins @iShaheenAfridi and @iNaseemShah among the wickets ☄️
Nepal are 76-4 after 15 overs.#PAKvNEP | #AsiaCup2023
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2023
Another wicket for Haris Rauf!
Nepal in a spot of bother. 82/5 at the end of 17 overs. #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
17 year old Gulshan Jha slog sweeps Shadab Khan for a mighty 6️⃣!
Nepal 82/4 (16 overs) #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
You miss, I hit!
Haris Rauf bowls a terrific delivery to dismantle the stumps and send Aarif Sheikh back to the hut 😅#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
50 partnership between Kami and Sheikh! 💪#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
Aarif Sheikh and Sompal Kami putting on a decent partnership for Nepal!
🇳🇵 47/3 (10 overs) #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
3 down for Nepal! 😰😰
Naseem Shah sends back Aasif Sheikh for 5. #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
2 in 2 for Afridi! What a delivery! Rohit Paudel departs for a duck. 😟#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
Shaheen Shah Afridi strikes in his very first over! Kushal Bhurtel departs for 8. #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
Back to back 4’s for Kushal Bhurtel!
Nepal 8/0 (0.2 overs) #AsiaCup2023 #PAkvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
What an incredible display of skill and determination by Iftikhar Ahmed! Turning the game around, he hammered an unbeaten 109* off just 71 balls with 11 fours and 4 sixes. His onslaught against Nepal's bowlers propelled Pakistan to a total of 342 runs! 👊#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
2️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ runs off 1️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ balls – highest fifth-wicket partnership in ODIs for Pakistan 🥇🤝
How good were these two today❓#PAKvNEP | #AsiaCup2023
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2023
1️⃣2️⃣9️⃣ runs scored in the last 10 overs! 🔥
Fireworks in @babarazam258 and @IftiMania's record stand lift Pakistan to 3️⃣4️⃣2️⃣-6️⃣ 🏏#PAKvNEP | #AsiaCup2023
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2023
6️⃣7️⃣-ball 💯 – 3️⃣rd fastest century in ODIs in Pakistan 💪
A special maiden ODI hundred for @IftiMania 👏#PAKvNEP | #AsiaCup2023
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2023
@babarazam258 notches up his second score of 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ in ODIs 👏#PAKvNEP | #AsiaCup2023
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2023
300 up for Pakistan! Destruction at the Multan stadium! #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
Century No.1️⃣9️⃣ for the top-ranked ODI batter 🫡
Excellent knock from the 🇵🇰 captain 👏#PAKvNEP | #AsiaCup2023
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2023
The @babarazam258 & @IftiMania partnership has crossed the 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣-run mark in just over 17 overs! 💥
Sensational display of batting from the two 👏#PAKvNEP | #AsiaCup2023
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2023
Iftikhar Ahmed is on the charge!
He has powered his way to 68* off just 53 balls! #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first
Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first in the first match of the ACC Asia Cup 2023. Scheduled between August 30 and September 17, the Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, due to security concerns, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declined to send their team to Pakistan. As a result, not all Asia Cup matches will occur in Pakistan. Out of the total matches,...
The first maiden over of the tournament! Sompal Kami bowls a disciplined over! ✌️#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
Edged and gone! 😟
Karan KC bowls a great delivery to send back the dangerous Fakhar Zaman! 😍#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
Bulls eye! 🥸
Chaos in the middle and Imam-Ul-Haq is run out!
Pakistan 25/2 (6.1 overs) #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
🇵🇰 44/2 at the end of the first power play!
Can the Nepal 🇳🇵 spinners make further breakthroughs in the next passage of play? #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
50 runs partnership between Babar & Rizwan from 61 balls. #PAKvsNEP
— Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) August 30, 2023
🇳🇵 spinners are bowling in tandem!
Pakistan 91/2 (20 overs) #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
Another run out! 😫
Rizwan departs – Pakistan 111/3 (23.4 overs) #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
Sandeep Lamichhane strikes! Salman Ali Agha hits to straight to point.
Pakistan 124/4 (27.5 overs) #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
Another 50 for Captain Babar Azam! He is standing tall for his side in this all important fixture! 🙌#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
