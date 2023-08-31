Asia Cup 2023 Live score: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Live score | Match 2

- Sri Lanka hosts Bangladesh in Group B of Asia Cup 2023’s first match.
- Bangladesh ranked 7th in ICC ODI Team rankings.
- Clash scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST on Thursday, August 31.
The initial encounter of the 2023 Asia Cup’s Group B sees the home team, Sri Lanka, pitted against their long-standing rivals, Bangladesh. The battleground for this highly anticipated showdown will be the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, situated in Pallekele, and the clash is scheduled for Thursday.
With a noteworthy track record as the reigning champions in the T20 format of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka takes the field as the host nation. Their present standing in the ICC ODI Team rankings finds them in the eighth position. In contrast, Bangladesh, their opponents for this face-off, hold the seventh position in the same rankings. The upcoming contest holds the promise of intense competition and fervent support from cricket enthusiasts.
The spotlight is set to shine brightly on the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match, scheduled to commence at 3:00 PM IST on Thursday, August 31. As both teams prepare to showcase their skills and determination, fans eagerly await the start of this gripping encounter, set against the backdrop of the Asia Cup 2023. The stage is set for an exhilarating battle between two cricketing powerhouses in the picturesque venue of Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
Squads
Pakistan vs. Nepal Live Score:
Bangladesh are in serious trouble! Shakib departs.
BAN: 36/3 (10.4 overs)#AsiaCup2023 #BANvSL
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2023
Bangladesh have opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the second #AsiaCup2023 match 🏏
Who are you supporting? pic.twitter.com/P1zSq4QnyF
— ICC (@ICC) August 31, 2023
Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh Elects to Bat First Against Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka faces injuries, key players like Hasaranga and Chameera absent. Bangladesh's Liton Das ruled out of the tournament. Bangladesh led by captain Shakib Al Hasan, boasts experienced players. Bangladesh, in their inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2023, have secured the toss and chosen to bat first against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka is grappling with injuries within their squad, with key players such as all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and pacers...
We are all set for an epic clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka! Who do you think will be the most dominant bowler in this game? Will it be a spinner or a quick?#ACC #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/IE41BSfPz3
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2023
Read More News On
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.