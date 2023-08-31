Asia Cup 2023 Live score: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Live score | Match 2

  • Sri Lanka hosts Bangladesh in Group B of Asia Cup 2023’s first match.
  • Bangladesh ranked 7th in ICC ODI Team rankings.
  • Clash scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST on Thursday, August 31.
The initial encounter of the 2023 Asia Cup’s Group B sees the home team, Sri Lanka, pitted against their long-standing rivals, Bangladesh. The battleground for this highly anticipated showdown will be the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, situated in Pallekele, and the clash is scheduled for Thursday.

With a noteworthy track record as the reigning champions in the T20 format of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka takes the field as the host nation. Their present standing in the ICC ODI Team rankings finds them in the eighth position. In contrast, Bangladesh, their opponents for this face-off, hold the seventh position in the same rankings. The upcoming contest holds the promise of intense competition and fervent support from cricket enthusiasts.

The spotlight is set to shine brightly on the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match, scheduled to commence at 3:00 PM IST on Thursday, August 31. As both teams prepare to showcase their skills and determination, fans eagerly await the start of this gripping encounter, set against the backdrop of the Asia Cup 2023. The stage is set for an exhilarating battle between two cricketing powerhouses in the picturesque venue of Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Squads

Bangladesh:
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Sri Lanka: 
Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan
Pakistan vs. Nepal Live Score:

15:38 (PST)31 Aug

14:44 (PST)31 Aug

14:26 (PST)31 Aug

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh Elects to Bat First Against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh Elects to Bat First Against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka faces injuries, key players like Hasaranga and Chameera absent. Bangladesh's Liton Das ruled out of the tournament. Bangladesh led by captain Shakib Al Hasan, boasts experienced players. Bangladesh, in their inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2023, have secured the toss and chosen to bat first against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka is grappling with injuries within their squad, with key players such as all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and pacers...

11:38 (PST)31 Aug

