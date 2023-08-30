Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first in the first match of the ACC Asia Cup 2023.

Scheduled between August 30 and September 17, the Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

However, due to security concerns, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declined to send their team to Pakistan. As a result, not all Asia Cup matches will occur in Pakistan.

Out of the total matches, four will be hosted in Pakistan, while nine matches, including the final, will be held in Sri Lanka.

The teams are divided into two groups: Pakistan is placed in Group A alongside Nepal and India, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

In a departure from the alternating T20 and ODI formats that have been followed since 2016, the 2023 edition will feature matches played in the 50-over format. This shift aims to aid the participating teams in their preparation for the upcoming World Cup in India, scheduled for later this year.

Having claimed victory in the 50-over Asia Cup last held in 2018, India enters the tournament as the defending champions.

