Asif storms past Hendry, books spot in British Open main draw

Pakistani snooker player Mohammad Asif delivered a surprising upset by defeating seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry with a score of 4-2 during the qualifying round of the ongoing 2023 British Open on Monday.

Hendry initially gained momentum by achieving a break of 73, showcasing his skill and leaving Asif trailing behind.

Nevertheless, Asif swiftly responded and seized the following three frames, establishing a comfortable 3-1 advantage in the match.

Hendry demonstrated his championship prowess in the subsequent round, triumphing over Asif with a score of 74-43 in the fifth frame. This narrowed Asif’s two-frame lead to a single frame.

Undeterred by the pressure, Asif maintained his composure and clinched victory in the sixth frame with an impressive break of 66.

The final scores of the match were 6-92, 85-11, 63-41, 58-41, 43-74, and 67-30 in favor of Asif.

As a result of his victory, Asif secured a prize of three thousand pounds and earned a spot in the main draw of 64 players.

Another Pakistani contender, Asjad Iqbal, is also engaged in the qualifying round and is set to face China’s Tian Pengfei on Wednesday.

