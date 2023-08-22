ATC acquits six MQM leaders including Farooq Sattar in incendiary speech case

ATC acquits six MQM leaders including Farooq Sattar in incendiary speech case

Articles
Advertisement
ATC acquits six MQM leaders including Farooq Sattar in incendiary speech case

ATC acquits six MQM leaders including Farooq Sattar in incendiary speech case

Advertisement

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Karachi on Tuesday vindicated six Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders including Dr Farooq Sattar in the case pertaining to listening to the incendiary speech of the MQM founder, Bol News reported.

The plea of ​​acquittal of Dr Farooq Sattar, Shahid Pasha, Qamar Mansoor, Mahfooz Yar Khan and others was approved. The court acquitted six accused from the case.

A case was registered against them after the 2016 speech of the MQM founder. The founder of MQM had made a slanderous speech against state institutions, said the police.

He had also issued a threatening message against the businessmen of the megalopolis.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story