Edition: English
Edition: English

Australian Sky Lights Likely Traced to Russian Rocket

Articles
Reports flooded in overnight from the southeastern part of Australia as dazzling lights illuminated the night sky. The Australian Space Agency swiftly identified these lights as probable remnants of a Russian rocket.

In areas like Victoria and Tasmania, witnesses observed streaks of light traversing the heavens. The Australian Space Agency dismissed the possibility of meteors being responsible for this phenomenon.

Addressing the sightings, the agency posted on social media, “The flashes of light seen across Melbourne skies overnight were likely the remnants of a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.” The rocket’s launch had occurred earlier from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, sending a new-generation ‘GLONASS-K2’ global navigation satellite into orbit, as confirmed by Russian authorities.

Officials were informed by the Russian side that the rocket’s debris was anticipated to re-enter the atmosphere off the Tasmanian coast. The agency reassured its commitment to monitoring the situation in collaboration with governmental partners.

The episode underscores the interconnected nature of global space activities, as Australia observed the aftermath of a Russian rocket’s journey across the skies.

Take a look at the video below:

