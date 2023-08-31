Australian Woman’s Horse and Sheep Set World Records for Tricks

An Australian woman, Noeline Cassettari, has proudly secured two Guinness World Records by showcasing the remarkable abilities of her unique pets: a miniature horse named Rose and a sheep named Beanie.

Cassettari’s inspiration to pursue world records for her unconventional companions came after her friend’s cow, Ghost, achieved a Guinness World Records title for its impressive tricks. Following suit, Rose accomplished a record by flawlessly executing 13 tricks within a minute, while Beanie, the sheep, achieved a similar feat with 11 tricks.

Rose’s repertoire includes tasks like staying, coming, smiling, bowing, ringing a bell, and selecting a playing card from a deck. On the other hand, Beanie’s achievements encompass actions such as wiping its feet, raising its front legs, pivoting, navigating a hoop, and spinning.

Both Rose and Beanie have accomplished a unique feat – they are the only non-dogs worldwide to attain a Grand Champion title through “Do More With Your Dog” by showcasing their talents via online videos. They have even secured their Champion Masters title, a testament to mastering 101 tricks. Beyond record-breaking, Rose and Beanie also participate in various online agility challenges and freestyle dog dancing competitions. Rose additionally takes pleasure in carriage driving.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

Also Read Guinness World Records named 22-year-old dog as the world’s oldest Gino, a dog from California, was over 22 years old. Gino's birth...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.