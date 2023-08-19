Autopsy of house maid Fatima completed

The exhumation performed under supervision judicial magistrate.

KARACHI: A five-member medical board conduct an autopsy of house maid Fatima who died due to alleged torture in the Ranipur area of ​​Sindh.

The exhumation was performed under the supervision of Kandiaro’s judicial magistrate. A five-member medical team was also present at the scene.

The grave site was covered with tents. A medical board conducted the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

According to the sources, marks of torture were noted on the girl’s body, and marks of torture were found on the girl’s neck, stomach, and arms.

The girl’s parents say that Hina Shah, the wife of the main accused Pir Asad Shah, is pressurizing her through various people to withdraw from the case.

The police detained the dispenser of Ranipur Hospital and shifted it to an unknown location. The arrested main accused Asad Shah had told during the investigation that the dispenser Imtiaz had been treating Fatima at home.

Asad Shah, the main accused named in the case, is in police custody on a four-day physical remand. The accused’s wife Hina Shah has taken protective bail.

On the other hand, former MNA Mehreen Bhutto met the girl’s parents and assured them of security.