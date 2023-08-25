Aymeric Laporte joins Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Aymeric Laporte has joined Al Nassr on a three-year deal.

He leaves Manchester City after five and a half years.

Al Nassr is now considered a contender for the Saudi Pro League title.

Aymeric Laporte joined Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on a three-year agreement on Thursday, making him the newest superstar to transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr announced the signing of the 29-year-old on their X, formerly known as Twitter, account with a caption: “We have officially signed the Spanish star Aymeric Laporte Let’s welcome the treble champion & Spain national team defender #LaporteIsYellow.”

We have officially signed the Spanish star Aymeric Laporte ✍️ Let’s welcome the treble champion & Spain national team defender 🤩#LaporteIsYellow 💛 pic.twitter.com/l3mUdf1rdS — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 24, 2023

After five and a half brilliant years with the European champions Manchester City, Laporte bid them farewell.

The Spanish defender joined the team in 2018 and helped Pep Guardiola’s team to 13 significant victories.

The Spaniard announced his retirement on X on Wednesday, August 23, in a series of posts in which he bid City supporters farewell.

“Dear Cityzens, today I wanted to share a story with you… It has lasted for five and a half unforgettable years. Plenty of memories that I will keep forever close to my heart,” he began.

Advertisement Dear Cityzens, today I wanted to share a story with you… It has lasted for five and a half unforgettable years. Plenty of memories that I will keep forever close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/hR2e5CWfVi — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) August 23, 2023

“It’s always easy to think of the good ones: the trophies, the wins, the goals, the tackles and the big fights in the Premier League. But I will also remember the bad ones: the injuries and being sidelined, the defeats and the mistakes I may have made.

“I want to thank everyone who made this journey possible: the @mancity board, the coaches and the whole staff, every single teammate I shared the dressing room with, and of course all of you.

“It was an honor and a pleasure to wear these colors, and I hope you will remember me in a good way for this. Thank you again for everything. I wish you the best of luck for the future and I will always keep an eye on you guys. Until we meet again, Aymeric,” the post concluded.

The center-back will now team up with former Manchester United left-back Alex Telles in defense, former Newcastle midfielders Seko Fofana and Marcelo Brozovic in midfield, and Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in attack.

It may be claimed that Al Nassr is now prepared to compete for the Saudi Pro League championship with all these additions.

