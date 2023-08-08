Babar Azan achieves another milestone during LPL 2023

Babar Azam scored his 10th T20 century.

Babar’s century came against Gale Gladiators in the LPL.

He scored 104 runs off 59 balls at a strike rate of 176.2.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam achieved a remarkable milestone by scoring his 10th century in T20 cricket during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Monday.

This accomplishment places him second in the world, following West Indian legend Chris Gayle, who holds the record with 22 centuries in 463 matches. Gayle, known as the ‘Universe Boss,’ also holds the distinction of the highest individual T20 score (175* vs Pune Warriors, IPL 2013).

Babar Azam has notched up three T20 centuries at the international level, with two each in the Vitality Blast and the National T20 Cup while representing Somerset and Central Punjab, respectively.

Babar Azam is just the second player to score ten T20 hundreds 👑 pic.twitter.com/XAc9X9B5hH — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 7, 2023

He has also secured a century in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) while playing for Peshawar Zalmi and another in a tour match against Leicestershire.

Babar’s latest century, his first in the LPL, brought his total T20 centuries to 10 and also earned him the distinction of being the fourth centurion in the history of the LPL tournament.

Additionally, he has become the sole Asian cricketer to achieve this feat, with former Indian captain Virat Kohli as the second-highest Asian century scorer with eight tons.

During the match for Colombo Strikers against Gale Gladiators, Babar displayed his batting prowess, hitting a remarkable century at a strike rate of 176.2. He showcased exquisite cover drives, striking eight boundaries and five maximums.

Advertisement Thats the Century Number 10 in T20 Cricket for King Babar Azam 🥵#BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 #LPL2023 pic.twitter.com/D4Frfs7GbJ — King Babar Azam Army (@kingbabararmy) August 7, 2023

Babar, who opened the batting, formed a solid partnership of 111 runs with Pathum Nissanka, guiding the Strikers to a convincing seven-wicket victory over the Gladiators.

Babar Azam is participating in the LPL for the first time, utilizing the opportunity to enhance his performance ahead of significant tournaments like the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup. He has expressed that the tournament will help him adapt to varying playing conditions in Asia.

