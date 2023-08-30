Baby Born in Maryland Hospital Parking Garage

An unexpectedly impatient baby made its entrance into the world in a Maryland hospital’s parking garage, guided by the timely intervention of an attentive OB-GYN. Elsa Antunez, 23, was accompanied by her family on a rush to Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center as labor kicked in. To their surprise, the baby wasn’t willing to wait for the hospital walls.

Dr. Janelle Cooper, an experienced OB-GYN at the facility, happened to be passing through the garage when she heard the commotion of a birth in progress. Cooper’s instinct kicked in, and she swiftly attended to the situation.

With remarkable swiftness, Cooper found herself aiding in the delivery – a first for her in a parking garage. The urgency was evident as the baby’s head was already emerging as Cooper opened the car door.

The result was a healthy baby girl, joyfully named Yesenia by her mother. Antunez expressed her immense gratitude to Cooper for being there during the crucial moment.

While this was a novel experience for Cooper, it’s not the garage’s first encounter with childbirth. Nurse Maria Moody assisted in a similar delivery for Lindsay McGee in September 2022, further cementing the location’s unique role in welcoming new life.

