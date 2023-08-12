Advertisement
Balochistan Assembly dissolved after Governor signs summary 

  • Governor dissolved assembly on CM advice.
  • The provincial cabinet also stands dissolved.
  • Bizenjo will continue until appointment of caretaker CM.
QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly was dissolved after Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar signed the summary sent by Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

“As advised by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, and in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Article 112(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, I, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, Governor Balochistan hereby dissolve the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, this 12th day of August 2023,” said the notification issued by the Governor House.

The provincial cabinet also stands dissolved while Chief Minister will continue to hold the office until the appointment of the caretaker chief minister.

CM Bizenjo and Leader of the Opposition in Balochistan Assembly Malik Sikandar will hold consultations regarding the appointment of an interim chief minister.

On the other hand, four names are being consulted for the caretaker chief minister.

According to the sources, former members of the National Assembly Usman Badini from Jamiat Ulema Islam, and provincial member Hamal Kalamati from BNP are being nominated for caretaker chief minister.

The names of Ali Hassan Zehri have been given by the Pakistan People’s Party, while the name of former bureaucrat Shabbir Mengal is also under consideration.

