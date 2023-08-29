Balochistan political leaders call on PM Kakar

The delegation comprised Sardar Aslam Bazenjo and others.

The delegation members appreciated PM for economic revival.

Head of Emerging Markets called on Caretaker PM Kakar.

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of political leaders from Balochistan called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The delegation comprised Sardar Aslam Bazenjo, Mir Khalid Lango, Mir Asim Kurd Gello and Mir Waleed Bazenjo.

The delegation members appreciated the prime minister for the steps taken for promotion of interfaith harmony in the country as well as for the economic revival.

Earlier , Head of Emerging Markets Enertech Holding Kuwait Yasser Malik called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Yasser Malik apprised the prime minister of Enertech’s investment in Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated the company’s investment in Pakistan and expressed the hope that the firm would further enhance its presence in the country by taking advantage of the government’s pro-business policies.

On the other hand, Head of South and Central Asia Division, Voice of America, Ayesha Tanzeem called on the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi was also present in the meeting.