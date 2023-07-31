BAP provincial ministers, MPAs likely to join PML-N

The leadership of PML-N Balochistan contacted former CM.

ISLAMABAD: Provincial ministers and members of Balochistan Assembly belonging to Balochistan Awami Party(BAP) are likely to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to sources, the leadership of PML-N Balochistan contacted former Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

Sources say that PML-N contacted provincial ministers Mohammad Khan Lehri and Sarfaraz Domki, while provincial minister Sardar Masood Luni, former minister Shoaib Nosherwani are also likely to join PML-N.

It should be noted that the former Chief Minister Jam Kamal had also met the chief organizer of Muslim League –Nawaz(PML-N) Maryam Nawaz.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Jam Kamal was also a minister in the federal cabinet of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and then Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

On the other hand, apart from Jam Kamal, Member of National Assembly Malik Sohail Khan and former MPA Akhtar Wali also had separate meetings with Maryam Nawaz.

Talking to the leaders, Maryam Nawaz said that the development of Pakistan, especially Balochistan, is the voice of Nawaz Sharif’s heart. The national plan for economic recovery is a historic step, the ideological leaders of the party will be given tickets in the upcoming elections.