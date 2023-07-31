Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
BAP provincial ministers, MPAs likely to join PML-N

BAP provincial ministers, MPAs likely to join PML-N

Articles
Advertisement
BAP provincial ministers, MPAs likely to join PML-N

BAP provincial ministers, MPAs likely to join PML-N

Advertisement
  • The leadership of PML-N Balochistan contacted former CM.
  • PML-N contacted provincial ministers and MPAs.
  • PML-N Balochistan is expected to meet leaders of BAP.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Provincial ministers and members of Balochistan Assembly belonging to Balochistan Awami Party(BAP) are likely to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to sources, the leadership of PML-N Balochistan contacted former Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

Sources say that PML-N contacted provincial ministers Mohammad Khan Lehri and Sarfaraz Domki, while provincial minister Sardar Masood Luni, former minister Shoaib Nosherwani are also likely to join PML-N.

According to sources, the leadership of Muslim League-N Balochistan is expected to meet the leaders of BAP.

It should be noted that the former Chief Minister Jam Kamal had also met the chief organizer of Muslim League –Nawaz(PML-N) Maryam Nawaz.

On the other hand, Former Chief Minister Jam Kamal has now met the chief organizer of Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) Maryam Nawaz after his contacts with the People’s Party and Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar was also present with Jam Kamal on this occasion.

Advertisement

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Jam Kamal was also a minister in the federal cabinet of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and then Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

On the other hand, apart from Jam Kamal, Member of National Assembly Malik Sohail Khan and former MPA Akhtar Wali also had separate meetings with Maryam Nawaz.

Also Read

PM pays tribute to Fatima Jinnah on her 130th birthday
PM pays tribute to Fatima Jinnah on her 130th birthday

Prime Minister said Fatma Jinnah faced dictatorship. He said Fatima Jinnah was...

Talking to the leaders, Maryam Nawaz said that the development of Pakistan, especially Balochistan, is the voice of Nawaz Sharif’s heart. The national plan for economic recovery is a historic step, the ideological leaders of the party will be given tickets in the upcoming elections.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story