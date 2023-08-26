Barbie fan Tatiana Tuzova pays tribute to her favorite items in pink

Expressing more excitement than anyone else, Russian Barbie doll collector Tatiana Tuzova shared her enthusiasm for watching Hollywood’s movie adaptation of her idol, Greta Gerwig’s creation.

Similar to the character portrayed by Margot Robbie in the film, Tuzova occupies both a fantastical realm of exquisite dolls and a genuine world where imperfections prevail.

Between the two, she favors the former, as depicted in the film as Barbie Land.

“To some degree, this is my realm too. I even identified with the character in the film a bit because I also feel a sense of melancholy when returning to the drab reality,” she revealed to Reuters.

“I yearn for everything in the real world to exude the same vibrancy, beauty, and glamour as Barbie Land. Yet, when you step into reality, so much seems lacking.”

Advertisement

In the midst of Western sanctions stemming from the Ukraine conflict, Russia is belatedly joining the Barbie phenomenon.

While official distribution of the movie isn’t available, certain cinemas are circumventing this by screening a digital copy “free of charge,” paired with a shorter Russian film.

Tuzova has contributed 300 of her prized dolls to be exhibited at an unofficial premiere of the movie in Moscow on September 9th. Though she initially aspired to witness it on the grand screen, she reluctantly viewed a pirated version to meet media requests for her response.

Her fascination with Barbie traces back to her childhood.

“I perceive Barbie as a role model. Her motto is ‘You can be anything.’ I looked at her and comprehended that I, too, could embody any role,” she shared during an interview in her pink-clad apartment, complete with a massive bow in her hair.

Behind her, a complete wall is adorned with numerous Barbies, spanning from Army and Air Force themes to Party Time and Pretty Flower editions, all encased in their original boxes to uphold their value.

Advertisement

Tuzova recounted her father’s passing when she was merely six months old, leaving her with “nothing” during her childhood.

“I resolved that I would possess everything. And everything would radiate pink.”

She admired how the film’s Barbie protagonist remained authentic even when transitioning to the real world.

“She remained true to herself: she didn’t gain weight, didn’t switch her hair color to brunette. She adapted gracefully, you could say, to the real world – just as I did in general.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Paolo Lizzeri records his cancer battle with illness on YouTube Exhibiting unparalleled resilience, Paolo Lizzeri hailing from Glasgow is fearlessly confronting his...