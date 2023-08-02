“Barbie” Receives Approval For Screening In Punjab Once Again

Following a tumultuous struggle in Punjab, authorities on Tuesday granted permission for the screening of the movie “Barbie” in the province. Punjab’s Information Minister, Aamir Mir, announced the decision, stating, “The entire film censor board of Punjab has cleared the Hollywood film Barbie for screening.”

The screening halt of the Greta Gerwig directorial was a result of “objectionable content,” prompting a full censor board meeting on Tuesday to reassess the film’s content and decide on its screening in Punjab. Mir had previously stated, “Barbie was previously banned in Punjab due to objectionable content.” The controversy surrounding the film led the Punjab government to take action and reevaluate its content. “After censoring objectionable parts of the film, the film board has now given it clearance for public screening,” said Mir.

Mir initially affirmed, “The Punjab government had decided to send the film to the censor board for reevaluation.” The reevaluation process involved all 12 members of the censor board Punjab, including Chairman Touqeer Nasir. Mir reiterated that all 12 members of the censor board Punjab, including Nasir, participated in the film’s board review.

During the reevaluation process, the Margot Robbie starrer, which pays tribute to Mattel’s iconic doll, was thoroughly examined to remove any objectionable material and ensure compliance with the censorship guidelines set by the Punjab government. Mir stated, “After removing objectionable content, Barbie can be allowed for release.”

With the green signal now given, audiences in Punjab can enjoy the global box office hit that has been earning millions. The film centres around Stereotypical Barbie, portrayed by Robbie, who grapples with concerns about her mortality. She ventures into the real world with Ken, who learns about the patriarchy and returns to the matriarchal Barbieland, influencing it with his newfound knowledge. The narrative follows multiple journeys of unlearning and valuable life lessons for all.

