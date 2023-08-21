Advertisement
BCCI Unveils 17-Member Squad for Asia Cup 2023

BCCI Unveils 17-Member Squad for Asia Cup 2023

Articles
BCCI Unveils 17-Member Squad for Asia Cup 2023

BCCI Unveils 17-Member Squad for Asia Cup 2023

  • Return of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah after injuries.
  • Squad’s inclusion of key players strengthens India’s prospects.
  • Chief selector Ajit Agarkar unveils the squad.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially disclosed the 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, set to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector of the Indian team, unveiled the squad, highlighting the return of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rahul, Iyer, and Bumrah had been grappling with injuries. Their comeback bolsters India’s lineup, enhancing their competitiveness in both the Asia Cup and the forthcoming World Cup later this year. Captain Rohit Sharma had previously expressed concerns about the team’s batting order at number four. Iyer’s reentry is likely to ease this concern for the Indian team.

Bumrah’s absence from ODIs since last year’s July had been noticeable. His injury setback led to him missing both the T20 Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup later in the year.

India’s campaign in the Asia Cup kicks off against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy. The team’s most recent ODI engagement occurred earlier this month. Presently, India is engaged in a T20I series against Ireland on their home ground.

India squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Also Read

Pakistan Wins Against Bangladesh in Volleyball Championship
Pakistan Wins Against Bangladesh in Volleyball Championship

Victory secures Pakistan's spot in the next round and eliminates Bangladesh. Strong...

