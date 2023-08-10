Bear Crashes Wedding and Targets Dessert Bar

A wedding celebration in Colorado took an unexpected twist when an uninvited guest, a bear, made an appearance at the reception. The couple, Brandon Martinez and Cailyn McRossie-Martinez, shared images from their wedding in Boulder County, USA. Their special day was already disrupted by rain just before the ceremony, according to The Charlotte Observer.

However, the surprises didn’t stop there. During the reception, the unexpected star of the show emerged – a bear. The bear not only stole the spotlight from the newlyweds but also raided the dessert bar, indulging in some delectable treats.

Cailyn MacRossie-Martinez posted a snapshot of the bear on Facebook, humorously captioned, “Then a bear ate our dessert bar.”

Take a look at the post below:

The post, shared on August 2, has since garnered numerous likes and comments, with many finding the unexpected encounter both amusing and memorable. This unique wedding crasher left an unforgettable mark on the couple’s special day, making it a story to remember for years to come.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “If it had been me walking in there, you’d have to scrape me off the ceiling. I’m so glad I already had my piece of cheesecake.” To this, Cailyn replied by saying, “No dessert for us! Haha!” Another added, “Oh my God!”

