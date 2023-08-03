Beggar tortures his minor girl to death in Karachi

KARACHI: A man, allegedly a beggar by profession, tortured his minor girl to death in Korangi 51-B area of Karachi, Bol News reported on Thursday.

The three-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries few days after being admitted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Police said the girl was identified as Fiza and her parents were professional beggars. Police said the parents had separated. On Muharram 6, father of the child forcibly took the girl and on Muharram 9 he left her with her mother in critical condition.

Police said the girl died after being treated at the hospital. The girl’s father has been identified as Chand Mian and mother as Safia. The girl’s parents are missing since the incident.

The police said they were handing over the body of the girl to the grandmother after the formalities.