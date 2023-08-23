Advertisement
BHC moved against decrease in Baluchistan’s population

Articles
  • The petition was heard in division bench.
  • Population of Balochistan was 21.7 million in census.
  • Petitioner challenged it based on being affected as citizen.
QUETTA: The issue of the decrease in the population of Balochistan has been challenged in the Balochistan High Court(BHC).

The petition was heard in the division bench headed by Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

The petitioner said that the population of Balochistan was 21.7 million in the digital census. The Council of Common Interests(CCI) illegally reduced the population of Balochistan by 7 million. The Chief Minister should have been elected in the meeting of the Council of Common Interests(CCI).

The court asked why the Balochistan government did not challenge the decision of the Council of Common Interests.

The petitioner’s lawyer Kamran Murtaza Advocate said that the petitioner has challenged it based on being affected as a citizen.

The Balochistan High Court bench reserved its decision on the validity of the petition.

