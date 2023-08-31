Big Snake Tries To Enter in Oklahoma Home

Man Rescues Snake Hiding Behind Picture Frame in Australia
A man rescues a snake lurking under a photo frame. The man...
Sheriff’s deputies in Oklahoma swiftly acted to prevent an unconventional home invasion after responding to a peculiar call regarding a large snake attempting to enter a residence. The incident took place in Tulsa County.
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office detailed the incident on their Facebook page, sharing that they were alerted about a six-foot-long snake’s attempt to enter a home. Deputies quickly arrived at the scene and successfully apprehended the sizeable, white-colored snake without any harm.
Currently, the snake’s origins remain a mystery as efforts to locate its owner have been fruitless. The Sheriff’s Office stated that it’s uncertain whether the snake was a pet that escaped or if it was intentionally abandoned. The Facebook post emphasized the importance of responsible pet ownership, urging individuals to properly care for their pets and avoid releasing them into the wild.
Take a look at the post below:
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.