Big Snake Tries To Enter in Oklahoma Home

Big Snake Tries To Enter in Oklahoma Home

Sheriff’s deputies in Oklahoma swiftly acted to prevent an unconventional home invasion after responding to a peculiar call regarding a large snake attempting to enter a residence. The incident took place in Tulsa County.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office detailed the incident on their Facebook page, sharing that they were alerted about a six-foot-long snake’s attempt to enter a home. Deputies quickly arrived at the scene and successfully apprehended the sizeable, white-colored snake without any harm.

Currently, the snake’s origins remain a mystery as efforts to locate its owner have been fruitless. The Sheriff’s Office stated that it’s uncertain whether the snake was a pet that escaped or if it was intentionally abandoned. The Facebook post emphasized the importance of responsible pet ownership, urging individuals to properly care for their pets and avoid releasing them into the wild.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (@tulsacountysheriffsoffice)

