Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates SIUT Medical Complex Sukkur

Bilawal Bhutto conveyed his gratitude to Dr. Adib Rizvi.

He assured support in further enhancing healthcare infrastructure.

Director SIUT said newly established medical complex is another step.

Advertisement

SUKKUR: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation(SIUT) Medical Complex Sukkur.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari conveyed his gratitude to Dr. Adib Rizvi and lauded the monumental achievement of the SIUT health network. He assured the audience of his government’s unwavering support and cooperation in further enhancing the healthcare infrastructure across the region.

SIUT, the largest centre of excellence in Urology, Transplant, Nephrology and cancer diseases in the region has added a new milestone in SIUT’s philosophy of providing quality medical treatment free with dignity and compassion, irrespective of caste, color, creed, and religious belief.

The solemn ceremony, witnessed the gathering of government dignitaries, political leaders, medical professionals, SIUT staff members and general population, all united in their commitment to advancing medical services and uplifting the well-being of the citizens.

Dr. Adib Rizvi, Director SIUT, welcoming the guests said that Pakistan is a low income country where 50% of the population lives in rural setting, much below the poverty line, disfranchised from tertiary healthcare facilities.

He stated that a decade ago, SIUT established Chhablani Medical Centre in Sukkur with the help of the Sindh Government and this newly established medical complex is another step forward to the concept of government and community partnership, extending free medical care to the population at large.

Advertisement

Along with nephrology including dialysis, urology and transplantation, SIUT has further added cancer diagnostic and treatment facility reinforcing SIUT’s vision to take the facilities to the doorsteps of the patients creating in Centers at Sukkur, Larkana and Nawabshah.

Dr Rizvi said that we are grateful to the Sindh government for establishing this center and a large number of people have helped along the way. He thanked Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah for his unending support right from the beginning of the project.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, took the opportunity to share his vision for the healthcare sector. He detailed his priorities in ensuring accessible, high-quality healthcare services for all citizens.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, emphasized his unwavering dedication to provide the highest quality healthcare facilities to his constituents.

Also Read KU constitutes committee for establishment of Medical College Medical College committee headed by Prof Dr Faiyaz. The committee would submit...

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, shed light on the various initiatives undertaken by her ministry to enhance healthcare services across the region.