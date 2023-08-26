Bitcoin supply on exchanges hits six-year low

In an unexpected turn of events for the cryptocurrency world, Finbold has revealed new data from the behaviour analytics platform Santiment that sheds light on the shifting mechanics of Bitcoin supply.

A scant 5.8% of the whole Bitcoin supply is currently held on cryptocurrency exchanges as of August 24, which is a historic low last witnessed on December 17, 2017.

This intriguing trend shows how various elements of the Bitcoin ecosystem have come together. The inclination among investors toward long-term holding methods is one of the main factors causing the drop in exchange-held Bitcoin.

More people are shifting their assets into private wallets as belief in Bitcoin’s potential as a reliable store of value grows. This movement effectively reduces the amount of Bitcoin available for active trading on exchanges.

Additionally, recent data highlights a surge in Bitcoin whale activity, indicating sustained interest from high-net-worth individuals and institutional players.

Advertisement

Transactions valued at over $100,000 are averaging a remarkable 57,400 per week.

What does this mean for Bitcoin?

What does this mean for Bitcoin, then? Beyond simple statistics, there are wider ramifications. The market’s liquidity may become more constrained due to the declining supply of Bitcoin available on exchanges.

Basic supply-demand dynamics start to operate when the amount of tradingable Bitcoin drops, frequently pushing the price of the asset upward.

This confluence of elements creates the conditions for a potential price rally that is reminiscent of previous bull runs that have had a lasting impact on the cryptocurrency market.

A critical turning point in the development of the cryptocurrency market has been reached with the observed fall in Bitcoin supply on exchanges to levels not seen in nearly six years.

Advertisement

Also Read Bitcoin price could surge to $148,000 after halving event in 2024 The price of Bitcoin may significantly increase and reach $148,000 after the...