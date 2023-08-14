Blinken expresses United States’ support for Pakistan’s economic success

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed his country’s strong support for Pakistan’s economic success.

In a statement, he extended his wishes to the people of Pakistan on the Independence Day. He said the United States values its 76-year-old relationship with Pakistan.

Antony Blinken said we look forward to deepening the U.S.-Pakistan partnership to create a more prosperous future for both nations.

The US Secretary of State said that as we usher in a new year of cooperation, and as Pakistan prepares to hold elections, we look forward to advancing inclusive economic growth, energy security, and promoting peace and regional stability. He said we share a commitment to democratic principles and respect for the rule of law that will continue to guide our partnership forward.