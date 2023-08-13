Blue Beetle: Early reviews call it a “huge surprise”

Early reviews for Blue Beetle are mostly positive.

Xolo Maridueña is being praised for his performance as the lead actor.

The movie features a mostly Latino cast.

Early reviews of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s debut film for DC indicate that Blue Beetle hit the target.

Many people said the superhero movie has packed a “huge surprise,” and the lead actor, Xolo Mariduea, was commended for his acting skills.

The teenage hero movie received mostly positive reviews, although some viewers pointed out certain unimpressive passages and a few said the story’s theme bordered on being ridiculous, according to Variety.

The majority of the cast of the movie, which also features Susan Sarandon, Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Raoul Trujillo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, and Belissa Escobedo, is Latino.

On August 18, the movie will premiere in theaters.

Some of the reations are below:

#BlueBeetle is fantastic fun. Funny, surprisingly heartfelt with a star making turn by Xolo Maridueña. The kid has IT. Director Angel Manuel Soto makes Latinos’ supposed “invisibility” into a full-on superpower. Truly inspiring. I also want the Abuela origin story now!, one viewer gushed.

Another added, “Impressed by the pop culture details & historical references in BLUE BEETLE. From MACARIO, to CRONOS, and El CHAPULÍN COLORADO. But even more so that the infamous School of the Americas is integral to the story. This is the work of filmmakers who know & care about Latin America.”

