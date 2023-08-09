Boyfriend Chases Angry Girl Scaling 80-Foot Electrical Tower

An emotionally charged episode unfolded in the Gaurela Pendra Marwahi region of Chhattisgarh when Anita Bhaina, a young woman, scaled an 80-foot-high tower of a high-tension power line. The incident was reportedly triggered by a fight with her boyfriend, Mukesh, with whom she had been in a year-long relationship.

Following their arguments on Thursday, Anita ascended the tower in what seemed to be a suicide attempt driven by her distress over the altercation. Mukesh, determined to help, followed her and spent a significant amount of time trying to persuade her to descend safely. The event was captured in a video that has since gained widespread attention.

Local residents who witnessed the couple atop the tower quickly alerted the police, who then contacted their families. A crowd had gathered by the time law enforcement arrived on the scene.

This occurrence echoes similar incidents in the region. In 2017, a man scaled a moving tower to advocate for the prohibition of alcohol consumption in the state. Last year, another woman climbed a power tower, refusing to return home due to her husband’s intoxicated violence. Notably, a man used a similar method to demand better road infrastructure during a lengthy protest in August.

The incident serves as a reminder of the complexities of human emotions and the need for support systems during times of distress.

