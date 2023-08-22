Bradley Cooper Receives Backlash For His Prosthetic Nose In ‘Maestro’

Bradley Cooper faced significant backlash when he appeared in the trailer for his upcoming biopic “Maestro,” where he seemed to be wearing a noticeable prosthetic nose to portray legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.

Bradley Cooper, who has taken on the roles of co-writer, producer, and director for the film, aims to depict the story of Bernstein, a renowned conductor and composer famously recognized for his work on “West Side Story.” Bernstein’s background traced back to being the child of Jewish-Ukrainian immigrants in the United States. In contrast, Cooper does not share the same ethnicity. The actor’s decision to alter his appearance with the prosthetic nose led to accusations of perpetuating offensive stereotypes through what is sometimes termed as ‘Jewface,’ a narrative that the Jewish community finds objectionable.

However, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an international Jewish organization dedicated to combating antisemitism and prejudice, released a statement on Monday that contradicts these claims and supports Cooper in his upcoming Netflix project.

The ADL asserted, “Throughout history, Jews were often portrayed in antisemitic films and propaganda as evil caricatures with large, hooked noses. This film, which is a biopic on the legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein, is not that.”

Bernstein’s children, Jamie, Alexander, and Nina, also expressed support for Bradley Cooper’s portrayal and defended his intentions. They noted, “It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of [Cooper’s] efforts. It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we’re perfectly fine with that. We’re also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well.”

Advertisement

“Maestro” is set to premiere on September 2 at the Venice Film Festival and will receive limited theater screenings in late November before its release on Netflix on December 20.

Also Read Irina Shayk seen in public amid reconciliation rumors with Bradley Cooper The supermodel was seen holding hands with her 5-year-old daughter's father. She...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.