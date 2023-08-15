Brides’ Bold Escapes: Cash, Jewelry, and Shocking Twists

Brides flee on June 15th, leaving behind locked-in family members; husband shocked by wife’s sudden departure.

Authorities conduct searches, using Aadhaar card information to trace the missing brides.

Similar cases highlight the need for caution in relationships.

In another startling incident that has captured widespread attention online, a newly-wed bride has purportedly fled from her in-laws’ residence, absconding with a substantial sum of money and an array of precious gold jewelry.

This incident has emerged from the Indian state ofc, where two cousins, Bharat and Rohit, entered into matrimony with Anjali and Sanjana on June 11th.

The initial days following the weddings were marked by warm reception and hospitality from the respective in-laws. However, on June 15th, an unexpected turn of events occurred. While Bharat Gupta was en route to his workplace, his spouse conveyed a message urging him to return home earlier than usual.

Contrary to this, Anjali and Sanjana chose a different course of action. Seizing an opportunity, they reportedly absconded from their new homes, taking along a significant amount of cash and a collection of prized jewelry. Adding to the astonishing nature of the incident, the two young women left Bharat’s sister-in-law and mother-in-law confined within the confines of their dwelling.

The shocking revelation was brought to Bharat’s attention by his concerned mother, leaving him utterly astounded by his wife’s sudden disappearance, compounded by the fact that her phone was unreachable.

Law enforcement authorities have since been engaged in extensive search efforts, conducting raids in pursuit of Anjali and Sanjana, their endeavors augmented by attempts to track the two individuals utilizing their Adhaar card information.

This disheartening incident bears a resemblance to a prior case where a groom found himself in a state of disbelief, necessitating hospitalization, as his newly-wedded spouse absconded with his valuable possessions a mere eight days into their marital union. The groom, Habib Rehan, had formed a connection with a woman named Naheed Akhtar through mobile communication, which eventually led to their marriage. Regrettably, Naheed Akhtar disappeared shortly after, leaving Habib Rehan bereft of not only cash but also precious jewelry.

The local police have reportedly documented at least twelve similar cases involving this particular woman marrying men and subsequently orchestrating thefts, further emphasizing the need for vigilance and caution.