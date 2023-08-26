The British Museum has announced that around 2,000 treasures are missing.

Some of the items have been recovered, but many are still missing.

A museum employee has been dismissed, and the museum’s director has resigned.

Roughly 2,000 treasures believed to have been taken from the British Museum were mentioned by chairman George Osborne, who also noted that some of these items have begun to be reclaimed.

Acknowledging the museum’s tarnished reputation, the former chancellor admitted the need to rectify the situation, stating that efforts will be made to resolve this issue.

A prominent authority on stolen historical artifacts, speaking to the BBC, expressed astonishment at the staggering quantity of items that have gone missing from the museum.

A museum employee suspected of being linked to these incidents has been dismissed from their position.