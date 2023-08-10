Bushra Bibi meets PTI chief at Attock Jail

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi on Thursday called on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman at Attock Jail, the meeting lasted about half an hour, Bol News reported.

Lawyer Ali Ejaz Bhattar said the police did not allow PTI lawyers including Naeem Haider Panjotha. Hence, the lawyers’ team stayed outside the jail, he said.

Bushra Bibi left the jail premises without talking to media.

In a video message, while returning from the Attock Jail, Naeem Haider Panjotha said the meeting between the former prime minister and Bushra Bibi lasted about half an hour. He said Bushra Bibi apprised that the PTI chief was hale and hearty, but he was kept in Class C prison cell.

“The legal team was not allowed to meet him despite the high court order. We will raise the issue tomorrow in the high court,” Panjotha said.