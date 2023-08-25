Bushra Bibi tells Supreme Court her husband has serious life threat in jail

Wife of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Bushra Bibi on Friday said her husband’s life in jail was facing serious threat, Bol News reported.

Bushra Bibi said this in her affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court in the case against Chairman PTI.

Due to difficulties and delays, she met the former prime minister in Attock Jail on August 22, she said adding that the PTI chief stood by the constitution and rule of law.

“Chairman PTI is committed to this struggle, making every sacrifice and facing difficulties. Chairman PTI’s health is deteriorating in jail. Chairman PTI has also lost weight during imprisonment,” she wrote in the affidavit.

Deteriorating health of seventy-year-old man was a serious threat to his life, she said.