Canada wildfires: Wildfires force 30,000 Canadians to evacuate

In Canada’s British Columbia province, around 30,000 households have been instructed to evacuate due to nearly 400 wildfires that are currently raging.
Travel has been limited to Kelowna, a city of 132,000 residents located near a lake called Lake Okanagan. The area is covered in smoke from the nearby fires.
This travel restriction is in place to make sure there’s enough space for those who are evacuating and for emergency workers.
Homes have been destroyed by fires in the nearby city of West Kelowna, which has a population of 36,000.
The travel rules also affect several other towns, including Kamloops, Oliver, Penticton, Vernon, and Osoyoos.
Further north, a large fire is moving closer to the city of Yellowknife. The deadline for people to leave this city, which is the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, passed on Friday. A local official stated later that almost all residents had departed, either by car or plane.
Almost all of the city’s population, around 19,000 out of 20,000 residents, had left. By Friday evening, authorities had moved 39 patients from a hospital to different locations, marking the last evacuations from the city.
Shane Thompson, the minister for the environment and communities, noted that some individuals had chosen to stay where they were, but he encouraged them to depart.
In British Columbia, the evacuation orders expanded from covering 15,000 homes on Friday to encompassing at least 30,000 by Saturday evening. An additional 36,000 homes are on evacuation alert.
The province’s minister for emergency management emphasized how crucial it is to follow evacuation orders, stating that they’re a matter of life and death not only for those in the affected areas but also for the safety of the first responders who might need to go back to encourage people to leave.
The Premier of the province, David Eby, mentioned that around 35,000 people had been instructed to evacuate, with 30,000 more advised to be ready to leave at short notice.
Canada is currently facing its most severe wildfire season ever recorded, with over 1,000 fires blazing across the nation, reports the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC).
Climate experts highlight that the danger of hot and dry conditions, ideal for igniting wildfires, is exacerbated by climate change. The sustained and extreme heat depletes moisture from the ground, creating conditions that encourage the rapid spread of fires, especially when combined with strong winds.
While no fatalities have been reported in the recent fires, this unprecedented season has sadly claimed the lives of four firefighters.
